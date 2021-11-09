EXCLUSIVE! Director Sachin Ambre on Mere Sai set to complete 1000 episodes: It's in my destiny to work on such shows with different tracks and that's why I never felt monotonous directing this show

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The daily soap started airing in the year 2017 and is working wonders ever since then.

The show witnessed several highs and lows in the storyline, however, always managed to keep the viewers at the edge of the seat.

And now, the entire star cast of Mere Sai as well as the makers have a reason to celebrate as the show is all set to achieve a milestone in a day's time.

Mere Sai will complete 1000 episodes on 10th November and it is indeed a happy occasion for each one of them.

Interesting, the date 10th November and 1000 episodes are quite special.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the show's director Sachin Ambre who is helming the series for several years now is quite elated with this achievement.

Sachin spoke in length about the show and also expressed his happiness for Mere Sai clocking 1000 episodes tomorrow.

Expressing his gratitude for his achievement, Sachin said, ''The journey has been extremely super-duper, full of excitement and happiness. I am really very happy as the show is all set to complete 1000 episodes. It started off with 100 episodes and numbers went on to increase. We are finally entering 4 digits now."

He added, "Before Mere Sai I had directed 1111 episodes of Baal Veer and I never felt that I am doing the same work. Same goes with Mere Sai as every week a fresh track is directed that has a new storyline. It's in my destiny to work on such shows with different tracks and that's why I never felt monotonous directing this show."

Sachin further revealed that today being 9th November is also a special date for the cast and crew of Mere Sai as they will be celebrating the victory of 999 episodes.

Lastly, talking about the celebration, Sachin said, "We all are so happy that we really don't know how to celebrate this occasion. We haven't planned anything yet but we will definitely party and celebrate this victory."

Mere Sai is produced by Dashami Creations and stars Vaibhav Mangle, Kishori Godbole, Tushar Dalvi in pivotal roles.

