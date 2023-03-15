Exclusive! Disha Jain roped in for Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya that stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya has become one of the most favourite shows of the audience. The audience love the chemistry between Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya. The storyline of the show always keeps the audience on the edge of their seats and now the show is going get even more interesting with it's upcoming storyline.

According to the latest promo, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali are going to be the new actors and the audience is eager to see how the storyline will move ahead.

As per sources, Disha Jain has been roped in for the show. The character name hasn’t been revealed yet but it is said that it’s a pivotal role.

Disha Jain was earlier seen in Colors TV’s Bekaboo.

