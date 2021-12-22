EXCLUSIVE! Disha Parmar on expecting a change in her character in BALH 2: I actually want to see how Priya will be when she falls in love once again

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is seen playing the lead role of Priya Sood in the show.

Disha is paired opposite Nakuul Mehta who plays the lead role of Ram in the series.

The popular actress made her comeback with Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and simply rocked it.

Disha is being lauded for her stellar performance as Priya Sood and the viewers are also loving her reunion with former co-star Nakuul whom she starred with in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai meetha meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

ALSO READ: AWW! Ram APOLOGIZES to Priya because of Vedika in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The audiences have seen a completely different side of Disha in the show and she is nailing her character like a pro.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Disha who spoke in length about the show and her character.

A change you are looking forward to in Priya's character in the future track?

One thing that I am looking forward to in Priya's character is that I want to see how Priya will be when she is in love. Because the viewers have only seen her heartbroken and bitter towards love. I actually want to see how she will be when she falls in love once again.

Fans can't wait to see Ram and Priya confessing their love for each other. Your take on that.

I know people have been waiting for Priya and Ram to fall in love and confess their feelings for each other but I think there is time for it. I am sure that it's going to be really mature because obviously they are two mature people. That's going to be an interesting part of the show but there is a little bit of time for it.

There are constant rumours surrounding the show going off-air. Has that affected you at any level? How are you handling this?

Yes, even I heard the rumours about the show going off-air but they are just rumours and I knew that there is nothing true about it. So, it didn't affect me at all. So now, it's all good.

Disha has previously worked in shows like Woh Apna Sa and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has also appeared in a music video alongside husband Rahul Vaidya.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: MUST WATCH!!! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nandini takes a big decision, leaves Ram blinded