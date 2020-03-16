EXCLUSIVE ! Disha Parmar opens up on working with child actor Aarohi Kumawat aka Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, says, "Some days are good while some are a bit challenging"

MUMBAI: Popular TV actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are currently slaying in the roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The duo has collaborated for the second time after their successful show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

The viewers are in love with Disha and Nakuul's on-screen pairing and fondly refer to them as Raya.

Well, we all know that Disha and Nakuul have a gala time on the set amid the shooting.

A lot of fun pictures, videos and reels are shared by both of them which prove that their bond is everlasting.

The duo is having a ball of a time as they shoot with child actor Aarohi Kumawat who plays their on-screen daughter Pihu in the show.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Nakuul and Disha got candid about working with Aarohi, the viewers' response and much more.

How has been your experience shooting with child actor Aarohi Kumawat who plays Pihu's character?

Disha Parmar: It is such fun to shoot with her. Some days are really good but some days are challenging as she is a kid. But otherwise, Aarohi is Nakuul's favourite co-star.

Nakuul Mehta: She is Priya's daughter (Laughs). It is such a great experience to shoot with her. Aarohi is my favourite co-star.

How are you handling all the positive responses of the fans on social media especially when Priya and Ram get separated in the show?

Disha Parmar: The response is so amazing. One of the fans had come to visit us recently and they said that whenever Ram and Priya's separation is shown in the show, they see the previous happy episodes of us because they miss seeing us together on-screen. It is very overwhelming in a great way. It feels great to see all the love we get from people.

Well said, Nakuul and Disha!

