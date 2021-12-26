EXCLUSIVE! Disha Parmar on reuniting with Nakuul Mehta for BALH 2: I think we both have matured as actors but of course, there are major differences on how we approach our scenes now

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is seen playing the lead role of Priya Sood in the show.

Disha is paired opposite Nakuul Mehta who plays the lead role of Ram in the series.

The popular actress made her comeback with Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and simply rocked it.

Disha is being lauded for her stellar performance as Priya Sood and the viewers are also loving her reunion with former co-star Nakuul whom she starred with in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

ALSO READ: SUPERB!!!Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Ram and Priya’s story finally on the way to notice love

The audiences have seen a completely different side of Disha in the show and she is nailing her character like a pro.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Disha who spoke at length about the show and her character.

What difference have you found shooting with Nakuul this time around?

Nakuul and I are almost shooting after eight to nine years. Our show Pyaar Ka Dard got over in 2014. And now, we are in 2021. I think we have matured as actors, evolved as actors and grown as human beings also. So, of course, there are major differences on how we approach our scenes now and how we used to back then. But it has all been great.

Is there any scene so far in the show that has left a deep impact on you?

I think the initial part of the show where I used to have scenes with my father. I used to have a great time shooting with them. Because the character used to go through so much. She would be the strong person, holding her ground and fighting with her father. But then, she would go back home and cry alone because you become weak. She gets emotional but never shows it to anyone. So, I used to really enjoy doing those scenes.

A quality of Priya that will always remain with you?

I think one quality of Priya that will always remain with me is that how practical, how sensible she is which actually resonates with me because Disha is very much like that. I believe I am very practical and sensible. So, this is something which will always remain with me. Just her behavior of no-nonsense and just being straightforward is something I really admire.

Disha has previously worked in shows like Woh Apna Sa and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has also appeared in a music video alongside husband Rahul Vaidya.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Disha Parmar on expecting a change in her character in BALH 2: I actually want to see how Priya will be when she falls in love once again