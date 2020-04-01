Exclusive: Divya Agarwal to make beau Varun Sood's birthday extra special by doing THIS

MUMBAI: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal are one of the popular couples of the small screen. The duo has been dating for quite some time now and has given major relationship goals.

Divya and Varun participated in MTV Ace of Space 1. The duo was best friends then and soon Varun fell in love with Divya and proposed to her on the show. The two confirmed their relationship after the show ended.

Its been two years since these cuties are together and fans can't get enough of this beautiful couple. From posting mushy pictures to romantic ones, Varun and Divya's PDA has always made their fans go aww.

Today is Varun's birthday and Divya is trying to make his birthday special in every way possible. The diva has a bunch of things planned for her beau even during the time of lockdown and try to make it memorable.

In an exclusive chat with Tellychakkar, Divya revealed that she will be making kara prasad for Varun instead of a cake this year as no one is ready to deliver it amid the lockdown.

She has also decided to give food to some needy people as this would be the best way to celebrate his birthday.

Also, Divya revealed how Varun loves close-knit birthdays and this year he will be celebrating it only with his closed ones.

Divya revealed that Rannvijay Singh's brother Harman Singh who stays next to their house will be joining Varun for the celebration.

Apart from that, the duo will have a chat with his parents and his sister Vedika who coincidentally shares her birthday on the same day.

Divya also took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful and cosy picture with the birthday boy and wished him in the sweetest way.

Take a look at the post:

Well, Divya has made every possible arrangement to make Varun's birthday a memorable one and we are loving it.

Here's wishing Varun a very happy birthday!