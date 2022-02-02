EXCLUSIVE! Divya Sehgal to enter Colors' Nima Denzongpa for a pivotal role

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Nima Denzongpa that is currently airing on Colors has hit the small screens last year.

The show started on a grand note and the viewers have loved how the makers have introduced various twists and turns in the story.

The show replaced Namak Issk Ka and it stars Surabhi Das as the titular character and Akshay Kelkar as the male lead of the show.

Nima Denzongpa has captivated the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline and is high on drama.

And now, to add more spice to the show, it is gearing up for a new entry soon.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actress Divya Shegal is roped in for the show.

Her character would have a pivotal role to play in the show.

We had previously reported about Himani Sharma being roped in for the show.

Divya will be playing Himani's mother in the show.

We are sure that her entry will definitely spice up the drama.

Nima Denzongpa recently witnessed popular TV actor Iqbal Khan's entry which has now left the viewers super excited for the further track.

How excited are you for Himani's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

