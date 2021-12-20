EXCLUSIVE! 'Divyanka hasn't changed a bit in all these years', Sweety Walia on reuniting with old YHM gang, her support system and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Also read:OMG! Decided to write a book as from the time I arrived in Mumbai only shameful, wrong, derogatory things have been written – Neena Gupta

Sweety Walia has been an eminent name in the industry, well we recently got in touch with the actress and in a candid conversation She had something interesting to share.

We recently saw you enjoying at Shireen's wedding, tell us about it and your bond with Divyanka?

It was a blissful reunion, we often don't get time to catch up due to our busy schedules but then the wedding turned out to be the best reunion we could expect. Shireen looked stunning. Talking about Divyanka, she is still the same person as she was before. There has been no change in her and I am glad that we all got a chance to catch-up after soo long.

Talking about your career span, what are you planning to do?

Well, I have always been portrayed as the funny character on tv, now I am interested in picking something that would challenge my potential. I am really keen on doing a negative role, a character that would be empowering and have more space to explore and experiment. I have always been a strong person and I would like to project that with my characters as well.

You were in much buzz post your weight loss?

Yes, but the sad part about our industry is that if you have achieved a transformation, you are expected to strip for the views, I am completely against it. I would want to add the glam quotient to my characters but it shouldn't lead to something that demeaning. My daughters have been my support, they encouraged me to take up this journey and I believe it's all that matters, if your family is there for you then you can achieve everything.

Talking about your future projects are you planning something?

Yes, I am. I have been wanting to do something in the field of women empowerment and I shall soon come up with something interesting. We are in process so wouldn't reveal much.

Also read:Dangal TV show Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer crosses a milestone mark - the show completes 100 episodes

Well, we can't wait to see what Sweety Walia has to share.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar