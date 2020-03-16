Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Neelu Waghela and Naagin 2 Rajesh Dubey ropes in for Jay Mehta Productions’ next for Dangal TV!

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Well we heard that Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Neelu Waghela and Naagin 2 Rajesh Dubey ropes in for Jay Mehta Productions’ next for Dangal TV.

The details regarding the show are not revealed to us but Neelu would be essaying the role of mother-in-law yet again and Rajesh Dubey would be seen in the role of the uncle for the lead actors.

Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta’s current shows such as Sony Sab’s – Maddam Sir and Shubh Shagun are winning everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and amazing twists and turns.

