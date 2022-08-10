Exclusive! Diyaa Mahan to enter Dangal TV’s Bindiya Sarkar

We have seen how a lot of new entries and exits keep happening in every show which adds a lots of spice to the story. Dangal TV's show Bindiya Sarkar is one such show that has been entertaining viewers for a long time.
The show stars Sonali Khilwani and Dhruv Bhandari in the lead roles. 

It also has Neelu Waghela, Alok Nath Pathak and Amit Behl among others playing pivotal roles. 

Now, the show is gearing up for another entry.

As per sources, child actress Divyaa Mahan is all set to enter the drama series soon.

It is said that she is going to play the role of Bindiya’s daughter.

Diyaa is adored for her acting skills and her previous projects were Janam Janam Ka Saath where she played the role of Ambe Maa, and Zee TV’s Maitree.

Bindiya Sarkar is bankrolled by Jay Mehta Productions.

How excited are you for Diyaa’s performance in the show?

