Exclusive! Do the leads of Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni, Fahmaan Khan, and Kritika Singh Yadav NOT get along? His Publicist says otherwise! Full Scoop Inside!

MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to other spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The show is always in the news for its cast and what actually goes on behind the scenes.

Fahmaan Khan is an actor who doesn’t require any introduction, he has a massive fan following and fans are always on the lookout to find out unknown gossip and so much more.

Kritika Singh Yadav who plays the female lead however is new to the daily soap scene and this is her big debut.

The two together onscreen have great chemistry and their banter’s in the show is really fun to watch but fans have brought this people’s attention that the two don’t really post alot of pictures or reels together but they do that with the other cast of the show.

This brought up the speculation that maybe they don’t get along. Because they don’t really post any content together and this raised a lot of questions.

We then reached out to Fahmaan Khan’s Publicist Ankur Ghagte and he responded to the rumors by saying “ There is nothing like that. They might not be the best of friends but they get along really well and they are very cordial, and there is no truth to this rumor”.

Well, fans of the show will be relieved to know that the couple that they love so much onscreen, does get along well in real life.

Meanwhile, the show has gotten an extension for 25 days and it will only be after that there will be any confirmation of when it is going off-air.

