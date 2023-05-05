Exclusive! Does Ayesha Singh not get along with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma? This is what the actress has to say! Read for the Full Story!

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations

Ayesha is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

The popular show has been on the air for a while now, and fans of the show are curious about, the chemistry and the offcsreen bonding between Ayesha, Neil and Aishwarya because they don’t post photos together or alot of content together.

TellyChakkar in a candid conversation with Ayesha Singh asked her about the same, and the offcsreen bonding, to which she said, “ You know, people keep asking that but you know but we do not get time together, because we are always shooting apart, Sai and Virat are always apart, or either they are always arguing but there were good moments, so we do not get time to spend together off-screen because you are always learning your lines and you are prepping your scenes and then you have your personal lives too after the shoot to go back too and which is why we are unable to have that kind of interaction but it’s all good”.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the show's next post Aishwarya Sharma’s exit.

Ayesha stars as Sai in the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein!

