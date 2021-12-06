EXCLUSIVE! From doing a corporate job to making a shift in showbiz, Jeet Chaudhary sheds light on his beautiful journey as a casting director and much more

MUMBAI: A lot of casting directors in the industry have made their mark by their excellent work.

From launching newbies to giving big breaks to talented stars in various TV shows, films, and web shows, the casting directors are the backbone of any project.

There are many casting directors who have their own agencies and acknowledge the talent of aspiring actors and actresses.

Jeet Chaudhary is one such casting director who has always valued talents.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jeet who shared some interesting insights about his journey and much more.

Casting journey...

Before I stepped into casting, I was into a corporate company. I was doing CS and I had cleared that. Then I did LLB. My friend worked in Balaji Telefilms and I had also applied there. But Shobha ji gave me the responsibility to handle their talent scouting company. My journey started from there. My name is Jeetendra Chaudhary but Shobha ji gave me the name Jeet. And people know me by this name only. After scouting for talent, I was also asked to do casting. I worked there for 5 years. I worked in production houses like Creative Eye, BR TV, Contiloe, Director's Kut Production. It's been two decades since I have been here in this field.

Change in the field

I was asked in my interview if I watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii. It was extremely new for me as I had never watched it as I was doing CS and LLB. I had to head the talent scouting company and it had nothing to do with the casting. But due to some reason, they asked me to do casting as well. And that's how it started. I was involved in casting for all the Balaji Telefilms shows.

Facing the challenges, getting less recognition...

This is the most challenging job in the industry. Any show works on the actor who becomes the face of that particular project. We can change the people who work behind the camera but not the ones who are in front of the camera. I have seen many times if the actor makes an exit from the show for any reason, it affects the show's TRPs. The casting director's job is extremely difficult. However, he/she is not credited enough for it. Neither the channel nor the producers nor even the actors ever credit the casting directors for their work. In fact, no actors are even in touch with the casting directors who gave them a chance. They never mention us once they get that level of stardom.

Jeet has brought talents like Shivangi Joshi, Vishal Aditya Singh whom he cast in Begusarai. Both of them are quite well-known names in the television industry.

Jeet doesn't have a talent agency right now but he wants to have one in the future.

He wants to give the most deserving actors and actresses a chance in the industry and wants to find actors on the basis of talent.

Here's wishing Jeet Chaudhary all the very best for his future endeavours!

