Exclusive! Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi ropled in for Aaina serial Dangal TV

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has been producing a lot of serials on television and has given hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

The production house is coming up with a new show titled Aaina.

As per sources Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about the character but she would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Geeta Tyagi is a actress known for her roles in serials like Doli Armaano Ki, Dehleez, Balika Vadhu, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste etc.

Well, the show is accepted to go on air in a couple of weeks from now and it has a very interesting story that would be keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

