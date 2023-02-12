Exclusive! Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi ropled in for Aaina serial Dangal TV

Many shows are being launched these days and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms are launching a new show on Dangal Tv tittked Aaina. As per sources Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi has been roped in for the show.
GEETA TYAGI

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are getting launched these days and are coming up with different concepts and gripping storylines.

The audience is getting to watch a new star cast and it enjoys watching these new shows.

Dangal TV has an amazing lineup of shows which has been entertaining the viewers for a long time.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has been producing a lot of serials on television and has given hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

The production house is coming up with a new show titled Aaina.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Rani Mukerji's sister-in- law Jyoti Mukherjee ropes in for Rashmi Sharma Telefilms next on Colors?

As per sources Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about the character but she would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Geeta Tyagi is a actress known for her roles in serials like Doli Armaano Ki, Dehleez, Balika Vadhu, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste etc.

Well, the show is accepted to go on air in a couple of weeks from now and it has a very interesting story that would be keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Balika Vadhu actor Avinash Mukerjee roped in for Rashmi Sharma Telefilms next on Colors?

