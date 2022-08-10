Exclusive! Dolly Chawla roped in for Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on some are all set for launches in the coming days.
Dolly Chawla

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Atrangi TV has been the home for entertainment-packed shows and has quite an exciting lineup of shows in the mix, that are all set to entertain the audiences. 

Atrangi TV has been the home for entertainment-packed shows and has quite an exciting lineup of shows in the mix, that are all set to entertain the audiences.

TellyChakkar is back with some exclusive lighting updates from the world of entertainment. 

As per sources, Actress Dolly Chawla has been roped in for a very pivotal role in a new show for Atrangi TV produced by Chitra Sharma Vakil and TSM Productions. 

Chawla has been a part of shows like Thapki Pyar Ki, Shaadi Ke Siyape, Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, and Sasural Simar Ka, etc.

She made her Hindi film debut with Luv Shuv Pyaar Vyaar, and then also became a part of movies like Aashey, and Gandhigiri.

We gave you the update that Producer Chitra Vakil Sharma is coming up with a new show under the production banner of TSM Productions, which is responsible for hit OTT productions like Tandoor, Chitra was an associate producer on shows like Rakhtanchal, Bhram, and more.

We also gave you Sahil Phull and Sana Amin Sheikh have been roped in as the leads. for the show.

The casting of the show is done by Deepak Joshi, who is also responsible for the casting of many great shows.

Not a lot is known about the premise of the show or what the characters are about, but we will be sure to update you with more exclusive information.

Are you excited about this new show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

