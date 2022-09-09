EXCLUSIVE! Donal Bisht says she never intended to do Bigg Boss 15; reveals what made her take up the show

MUMBAI: Indian actress and model Donal Bisht is popularly known for the roles of Sharanya in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. In 2020, she made her online debut with the micro series Tia and Raj.

In her earlier days, she even worked as a journalist for the news channel and was also an anchor for DD National's Chitrahaar. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Star Plus’ Airlines as a journalist. In the same year, she played Dr. Shelly Gaitonde in the anthology series Twist Wala Love alongside Harshith Arora.

In 2016, she appeared as Daisy in the Hindi film Take Care. From 2015 to 2017, she played Sakshi Deol Garewal in Kalash-Ek Vishwaas. It was her first major screen appearance. She also appeared as Priyanka in an episode of Aye Zindagi.

Donal had her breakthrough with Ek Deewaana Tha where she portrayed Sharanya Bisht opposite Namik Paul and Vikram Singh Chauhan from 2017 to 2018. She played Radhika post the leap. The show ended in 2018.

In 2021, she appeared in the Hindi film ‘In The Month of July’, which was released 7 years after it was completed. She next appeared in the music video 'Kinni Vari'. She portrayed Sasha Pink in the web series The Socho Project.

In October 2021, she participated in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. She was evicted on Day 18 by the housemates. In 2022, she appeared in the music video 'Nikaah' with Afsana Khan.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with Donal Bisht and got to know some very interesting details about her.

You were a part of Big Boss 15. What was that like for you? How has life been after the show?

“It was a lifetime experience. I never intended to go but was called for the show multiple times and finally, I said yes. I received a lot of praise for my work on the show because I was myself. I am not a person with controversies or who does something deliberately to grab attention. I evolved as a person in that house because I got to meet so many different types of people there and have so many types of interactions.”

“Life has been really great after Big Boss. People now know me the way I am. Before that, they always saw me as an actor. Even after a year of me being on the show, people still praise me and say that they want to see me more on-screen”

If Naagin was offered to you, would you have done it? What type of content do you look forward to?

“ I think I am done and dusted with TV. I am busy in the web space as the projects are already here. I would like to be a part of the web and films now.”

“My ultimate aim is to do films. But there is a journey and a path for everything. I have done TV, OTT, and fingers crossed will get to do films soon as well”

What has the journey been like for you in the industry?

“I always dreamed about becoming an actor but never thought that my dream would come true. I used to put myself in places of the actresses on screen. Through hard work, I could achieve where I am right now. I have a lot of gratitude for it. There are many more dreams that I wish to achieve but for now, I am thankful for where I am and being so loved in the industry.”

Bisht is all set to make her Telugu and Kannada film debut with the bilingual Dare To Sleep where she will be seen opposite Chetan Kumar. She will appear alongside Gashmeer Mahajani in the web series Zakhm.

