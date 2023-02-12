Exclusive: Doree is a dream come true for me: Hardik Mehta on his experience shooting for the Colors show!

MUMBAI : Colors’ recently launched show Doree and the show has already grabbed the attention of the audience with its off-beat drama and the storyline of a six-year-old girl who challenges patriarchy and fights with the regressive thinking of Kailashi Devi.

The show features Mahi Bhanushali, Sudhaa Chandran, Amar Upadhyay in the leading roles.

The show also stars child artist Hardik Mehta in a pivotal role. Hardik has earlier been seen in an array of shows in the likes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Baal Veer, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Nath and many other shows.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Hardik shared his experience on being a part of Doree.

He shared, “I am having a great experience working with Colors TV. It's a dream come true thing for me actually. I have a very good bond with my co- actress Mahi, both on and off-screen. I am very glad and happy with my character and I will always try to win the hearts of the audience with my performance.”

Hardik further stated, “While I am very good friends with Mahi Bhanushali, I also love spending time with Amar Upadhyay, Sudha Chandran, Anurag Sharma and Soni Singh. I also share a very close relationship with Rohit Raj Goyal, my director from the show. “

