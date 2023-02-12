Exclusive: Doree is a dream come true for me: Hardik Mehta on his experience shooting for the Colors show!

Child artist Hardik Mehta has earlier been seen in an array of shows in the likes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Baal Veer, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Nath and many other shows.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 14:30
Hardik

MUMBAI : Colors’ recently launched show Doree and the show has already grabbed the attention of the audience with its off-beat drama and the storyline of a six-year-old girl who challenges patriarchy and fights with the regressive thinking of Kailashi Devi.

The show features Mahi Bhanushali, Sudhaa Chandran, Amar Upadhyay in the leading roles.

(Also Read:Doree exposes Thakurian; gets thrown out of the house in the Colors show!

The show also stars child artist Hardik Mehta in a pivotal role. Hardik has earlier been seen in an array of shows in the likes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Baal Veer, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Nath and many other shows.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Hardik shared his experience on being a part of Doree.

He shared, “I am having a great experience working with Colors TV.  It's a dream come true thing for me actually. I have a very good bond with my co- actress Mahi, both on and off-screen.  I am very glad and happy with my character and I will always try to win the hearts of the audience with my performance.”

Hardik further stated, “While I am very good friends with Mahi Bhanushali, I also love spending time with Amar Upadhyay, Sudha Chandran, Anurag Sharma and Soni Singh. I also share a very close relationship with Rohit Raj Goyal, my director from the show. “

Show your love for Hardik in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Exciting! Junooniyatt 2 on the cards with Ankit Gupta in the lead? Read on to know the deets

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 

Mahi Bhanushali Sudhaa Chandran Amar Upadhyay doree Colors Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Baal Veer Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Nath Hardik Mehta TellyChakkar Anurag Sharma Soni Singh Rohit Raj Goyal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Doree is a dream come true for me: Hardik Mehta on his experience shooting for the Colors show!
MUMBAI : Colors’ recently launched show Doree and the show has already grabbed the attention of the audience with its...
Exclusive! Animal actor Rahuul Chwudhary roped in Vipul Kantilal Shah’s next
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Sad! Johnny Lever pays a visit to ailing actor/filmmaker Junior Mehmood who is suffering from Stomach Cancer, watch viral video
MUMBAI : Well known actor of the 70s, Junior Mehmood, has been reportedly suffering from Stomach cancer for a while....
RIP! Bollywood legend Raaj Kumar's widow, Gayatri Pandit passed away, at the Age of 69
MUMBAI : The widow of the late, well-known actor Raaj Kumar passed away in Mumbai on November 28. The three actors Puru...
Must Read! “Success is to be able to enjoy the smallest simplest things in life… Celebrating life is success.” – SRK on the definition of success according to him
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in...
Exclusive! Crime and confession actress Bhavna Rokade joings the cast of ott series Tatkaal
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment...
Recent Stories
Rahuul
Exclusive! Animal actor Rahuul Chwudhary roped in Vipul Kantilal Shah’s next
Latest Video
Related Stories
Megha Sharma
Exclusive! There are layers to my character which are not explored yet: Pandya Store actor Megha Sharma
Vijay Vikram Singh
What! Bigg Boss 17 narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats post eliminations, “People have dragged my family…”
Manav Gohil
Exclusive! Manav Gohil is my go-to person on the sets of Dabangii: Yashashri Masurkar on shooting with her co-actors
Ali Merchant
RIP! Actor Ali Merchant mourns the loss of his grandmother a month after his wedding; Says ‘Your memories will be cherished forever’
Mahesh
Exclusive! Mahesh Thakur talks about his character in the upcoming show Aangan – Aapno Kaa and reveals what kind of father he is to his kids
Paras
OMG! Paras Chhabra made a shocking revelation about Shehnaaz Gill’s presence when Sidharth Shukla took his last breath; Says ‘I feel to see someone….’