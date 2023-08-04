Exclusive! Drashti Bhanushali roped in for Star Plus’ Chasni

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The show stars Amandeep Sidhu, Sai Ketan Rao and Srishti Singh and the story revolves around two sisters who nurture diametrically opposite perspectives towards life. However, an unexpected tragedy compels them to choose between their relationship and ideals.

We have learned that Drashti Bhanushali is all set to make her entry into the show. The details of her character are yet to be disclosed but she is sure to bring new drama into the show with her impeccable performance.

Drashti has previously impressed her fans with the shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

