Exclusive! Drashti Bhanushali roped in for Star Plus' Chasni

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive information from the world of entertainment. Here we are with yet another exciting news for the viewers of the show Chashni.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 08:32
MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The show stars Amandeep Sidhu, Sai Ketan Rao and Srishti Singh and the story revolves around two sisters who nurture diametrically opposite perspectives towards life. However, an unexpected tragedy compels them to choose between their relationship and ideals.

Also Read- https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/star-plus-upcoming-masaledaar-show-chashni-sisters-roshni-and-chandani-embarked-train

We have learned that Drashti Bhanushali is all set to make her entry into the show. The details of her character are yet to be disclosed but she is sure to bring new drama into the show with her impeccable performance.

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/chashni-exclusive-nirbhay-s-club-catches-fire-chandni-rushes-save-it-230317

Drashti has previously impressed her fans with the shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Are you excited to see Drashti in Chashni with a new character? 

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Sai Ketan Rao Sandiip Sickand Amandeep Sidhu Shivangi Joshi Sol Productions Star Plus Riya Soni Waghle Ki Duniya Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Agar Tum Na Hote TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 08:32

