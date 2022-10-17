EXCLUSIVE! Drishti Thakur bags Star Plus’ upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

MUMBAI : In its constant zest to address unique, relevant subjects, Star Plus is all set to come up with a show named 'Faltu' that will highlight the inspirational journey of a girl from India's heartland. Faltu is the story of an unwanted and unwelcome girl child that revolves around her journey to gain acceptance from her feudal family, and make her people proud. The show highlights a prevalent aspect of society, through the lens of a third girl child in a conservative community of Rajasthan. The show is extensively shot in Rajasthan to maintain authenticity.

As per sources, Drishti Thakur is set to be a part of “Faltu”. There is not much information about her character but she is said to play the second lead.

Drishti Thakur is an Indian television actress and model. She debuted in the television industry through Colors TV's show Namak Issk Ka, alongside Aditya Ojha and Shruti Sharma. She started her career as a model and has been active in the glamour industry since 2018.

As we earlier exclusively reported, other names who will be a part of the show are Myra Singh, Rakhi Vijan, Kajal Rathore, Azhar J Malik, Aaryan Shah, Jaideep Singh and Niharika Chouksey.

