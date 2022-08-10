Exclusive! Durga Aur Charu to go off-air soon? Details Inside!

This is the heartbreaking story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 17:58
MUMBAI :The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances.

It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga And Charu have a place in the hearts of the audiences.

The show has taken a leap of 10 years and Adrija Roy, and Rachi Sharma, are now playing the lead roles.

Actor Kunal Jasingh replaced Mohit Kumar as the male lead, fans have been loving the show and look forward to getting every update that they can.

While the show is loved, tellychakkar has an exclusive update from the sets of Durga Aur Charu.

As per sources from the sets, the show might be going off-air because of the low ratings.

There were a lot of high expectations from the show since it was a sequel to Barrister Babu.

While there has been no confirmation yet, it is said that the show is on the radar to be taken off-air.

What are your thoughts about the show?

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 17:58

