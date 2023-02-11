Exclusive! Each and every character has a significant contribution to push the storyline ahead: Sailessh Gulabani on the TRP rise of Teri Meri Dooriyaann

Sailessh Gulabani plays a pivotal role in the show and today, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spilled beans on shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 14:05
Sailessh

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Dooriyaann on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The show features Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in central characters. Sailessh Gulabani plays a pivotal role in the show and today, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spilled beans on his experience shooting for the project.

Also Read: Exclusive! Actor Sailesh Gulabani to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next show for StarPlus

Sailessh shared, “I have always chosen characters which are out-of-the-box and so is this character. People are loving and liking the show and my role. Teri Meri Dooriyaann is doing great and is now on the second spot despite the fact that it is placed on the time-slot of 7: 00 pm! No show has worked so brilliantly on the slot.”

Speaking about the show, Sailessh averred, “Teri Meri Dooriyaann is a family show and the story does not revolve only around the central characters. Each and every character has a significant contribution to push the storyline ahead. As for my character, this is basically a Hindi show so there are a few nuances of Punjabi given that it has a Sikh background.”

Shedding light on the bond with his co-actors, he elaborated, “The atmosphere on the set is extremely positive. Vijayendra is not only my co-actor but also my friend and he is an amazing actor. Himanshi too is superb in what she does. I must say that Harsh Rajput has also made a good contribution as the TRP shot up when he joined the show. The story is very crisp and on-point.”

Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Angad’s fate lands in Jasleen's ex-husband Yash’s hands!

Well said Sailessh!

Teri Meri Dooriyaann Star Plus Vijayendra Kumeria Himanshi Parashar Sailessh Gulabani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 14:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kavya: Hurdles! Kavya faces new rival Giriraj in Basant Khedi, Gets ultimatum of three days from villagers
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
EXCLUSIVE! Sudha Chandran on her role Kailashi Devi in Colors' show Doree: When people see this woman, they will feel she doesn't have emotions, she is completely blank. She doesn't mince words''
MUMBAI: Sudha Chandran is a well-known name in the film and television industry. The stunning diva has been a part of...
Fantastic! Check out Bhagya Lakshmi fame Mohit Malhotra’s Japan Diaries
MUMBAI: Mohit Malhotra is one of the most popular Tv actors. He has been part of many successful shows like Bade Achhe...
Shocking! Dipika Kakar fame of Sasural Simar Ka falls victim to online delivery scam; Says ‘They repeatedly….’
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar, a well-known television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, recently disclosed that she was...
Exclusive! “Honestly, speaking if I remember I never cut my Birthday cake till the age of 20”, Beti Hamari Anmol’s Pratham Kunwar talks about his birthday plans, his new show, and more!
MUMBAI: Nazara’s new show Beti Humari Anmol is a fresh offering from producer Rakesh Paswan. The show stars Juhi Aslam...
Exclusive: James Ghadge joins Vivek Mushran and Manav Vij for Applause Entertainment’s next titled Innocent!
MUMBAI: James Ghadge is a celebrated artist on television today.He has been seen in quite a number of shows in the...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan overwhelmed with fans love, Expresses gratitude; Says ‘I live in a dream of your love’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sudha
EXCLUSIVE! Sudha Chandran on her role Kailashi Devi in Colors' show Doree: When people see this woman, they will feel she doesn't have emotions, she is completely blank. She doesn't mince words''
Mohit
Fantastic! Check out Bhagya Lakshmi fame Mohit Malhotra’s Japan Diaries
Dipika Kakar
Shocking! Dipika Kakar fame of Sasural Simar Ka falls victim to online delivery scam; Says ‘They repeatedly….’
PRATHAM
Exclusive! “Honestly, speaking if I remember I never cut my Birthday cake till the age of 20”, Beti Hamari Anmol’s Pratham Kunwar talks about his birthday plans, his new show, and more!
Bigg
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and rapper King to grace the "The Weekend Ka Vaar" episode
Jyoti Gauba
Exclusive! Negative characters give me a range of expressions I get to emote and I enjoy that: Jyoti Gauba on experience shooting for Imlie