Exclusive! Each and every character has a significant contribution to push the storyline ahead: Sailessh Gulabani on the TRP rise of Teri Meri Dooriyaann

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Dooriyaann on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The show features Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in central characters. Sailessh Gulabani plays a pivotal role in the show and today, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spilled beans on his experience shooting for the project.

Sailessh shared, “I have always chosen characters which are out-of-the-box and so is this character. People are loving and liking the show and my role. Teri Meri Dooriyaann is doing great and is now on the second spot despite the fact that it is placed on the time-slot of 7: 00 pm! No show has worked so brilliantly on the slot.”

Speaking about the show, Sailessh averred, “Teri Meri Dooriyaann is a family show and the story does not revolve only around the central characters. Each and every character has a significant contribution to push the storyline ahead. As for my character, this is basically a Hindi show so there are a few nuances of Punjabi given that it has a Sikh background.”

Shedding light on the bond with his co-actors, he elaborated, “The atmosphere on the set is extremely positive. Vijayendra is not only my co-actor but also my friend and he is an amazing actor. Himanshi too is superb in what she does. I must say that Harsh Rajput has also made a good contribution as the TRP shot up when he joined the show. The story is very crisp and on-point.”

