Exclusive! Earlier it was easier to predict the stories which will work as compared to now where it has become more of a gamble: Mehendi Wala Ghar actor Karan Mehra

MUMBAI: Mehendi Wala Ghar on Sony TV seems to be a promising show.

The daily soap talks about the joys of living together as one family with the motto of - A family that eats together, prays together, stays together! With people choosing to live in a nuclear society and people adopting modern approaches to lifestyle, , circumstances lead to family members growing distant and eventually leading to breaking bonds. It showcases how the family reunites and the members learn how to cherish the bonds they share. (Also Read: Karan Mehra to play a pivotal character in Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar')

Karan Mehra plays an integral part of the show as doctor Manoj.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Karan opened up on how challenging the role is, the audience response and the reciprocation of content on a joint family setting given that the country is moving towards modern ways of living.

Karan shared, “Touchwood but I am overwhelmed with the response I am getting from the audience. There are lots of comments coming my way on how I am looking, my mature acting skills, on the subject of a joint family and people are complimenting me. People are connecting on an emotional level and feeling the undercurrent of relationships in the family.

Also, we were number two on the BARC ratings right in the first week of the telecast so everybody from the makers to the production and actors are extremely happy.”

Talking about his look which is matured and how actors these days are resistant to play characters which make them look older, Karan elaborated, “Look, it is not like I am not doing hero related things. I am doing things on the OTT medium and doing music videos as well. Cinema is changing a lot and I do not think things depend upon the performance other than what the character is which decides the career graph of an actor. There are so many actors who made their acting debuts playing older characters and they are some of the finest actors of our industry in the likes of Anupam Kher!”

Karan also spoke about the changing content and choices which interests the audience these days.

Karan expressed, “People are trying to experiment and see how the audience responds to different types of content. I really like what Mehendi Wala Ghar has brought in today’s point of time as it brings an ensemble cast and I feel it is a conscious decision. Earlier it was easier to predict the stories which will work as compared to now where it has become a gamble. I think Shashi Sumeet Productions has taken up the challenge and is doing much better in terms of curating content. “ (Also Read: Oh No! From Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal to Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa: Check out TV industries 10 most shocking breakups and divorce)

Well said Karan!