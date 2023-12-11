Exclusive! Earlier there was exchange of laughs and people knew the meaning of spending time together: Romiit Raaj

Since everyone is geared up to celebrate Diwali, we asked Romiit about his Diwali plans, the outfit he plans to wear on this special day and his memories.
Romiit Raaj

MUMBAI : Romiit Raaj has been an integral part of the entertainment industry.

Currently seen in Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, he has been entertaining the masses. He has earlier been seen in popular television shows such as Maayka, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala to name a few. 

Also Read: Romiit Raaj on being part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Have been waiting to work with Rajan Shahi since 15 years

When asked Romiit about his Diwali outfit, he averred, “Well, I plan to wear something in pink which has a floral print colour and there is another one which is black. It would be either of them. Speaking about pink, I feel that wearing pink is not a problem, it also depends upon which shade of pink are you wearing. What I am wearing is a light pink with a tint of beige and has golden embroidery. So it looks pretty festive and good.”

Talking about his Diwali plans, Romiit shared, “Well, we will have a small party with delicious food and later, there will be a pooja at home. We do not step outside the house after pooja usually.”

TellyChakkar also asked Romiit about his Diwali memories.

He mentioned, “I used to love going to my relatives houses with sweets and gift and them coming to our house as well. There was exchange of laughs and people knew the meaning of spending time together. Now a days, we are more into couriering of things and with the traffic congestion in the city, people who used to visit probably 50 houses now go to a hardly five houses.” 

Also Read: Exclusive! “It's DKP family, It can't get better than this on television. So the feeling is gratefulness”, Romiit Raaj aka Bobby of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, on being a part of the show, and music’s influence on the show!

Do you agree with Romiit? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 07:45

