EXCLUSIVE! EDKV2's actress Sonia Shrivastava JOINS the cast of Colors' Parineeti

Ekta Kapoor has been the name behind numerous blockbuster shows, now she is back with the sixth season of Naagin and has an impressive lineup for the rest of the year. Now, the breaking news is that Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch her new show Tentatively titled Prem Bandini on Colors TV.

We had exclusively updated about Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra bagging the show.

A source close to the show revealed that Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2's Sonia Shrivastava joins the cast of Parineeti as Tanvi Dogra's mother in the show. We are all excited to see what would her character offer to the audience.

According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. Well, there isn't much revealed about the show but fans have already speculated the concept is similar to Arjit Taneja's Bahu Begum.

