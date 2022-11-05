EXCLUSIVE! Ek Mahanayak - Babasaheb Ambedkar Tushar Phulke bags Optimystix's upcoming show Anandi, Baa Aur Emly

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

The year 2022 will see a lot of new TV shows which will hit the small screens.

Well, Optimystix Entertainment is one such popular production house that has presented some great shows so far.

TellyChakkar had exclusively updated that Optimystix is all set to roll out a new show.

We reported that Icchapyaari Naagin actor Mishkat Verma, Satrangi Sasural actress Kanchan Gupta, and Badi Door Se Aaye Hain actress Shruti Rawat are locked for the show.

Actors like Dhaval Baria and Dilip Darbar are also roped in for the show.

Nothing much has been known about their roles in the show yet.

The latest we hear is that actor Tushar Phulke has bagged the show.

Nothing much is known about Tushar's character yet.

Tushar has starred in projects like Bombay Velvet, Sanak Ek Junoon, Stardust, Gustakhiyaan, among others.

The show gets a title and it will be called Anandi, Baa Aur Emly.

Mishkat has done shows like Ichhapyaari Naagin, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Aur Pyaar ho Gaya, among others.

The show will be aired on Star Plus.

Optimystix has previously produced shows like Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Goodnight India, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, Baalveer Returns, Kya Hal Mr. Panchal, Don't Worry Chachu, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Chhanchhan, Pritam Pyare Aur Woh, Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Krishnadasi, Dr. Madhumati On Duty, Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, Super Sisters - Chalega Pyar Ka Jaadu, Court Room - Sachchai Hazir Ho, Carry On Alia, Pritam Pyare Aur Who, among others.

