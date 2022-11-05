EXCLUSIVE! Ek Mahanayak - Babasaheb Ambedkar Tushar Phulke bags Optimystix's upcoming show Anandi, Baa Aur Emly

Optimystix has previously produced shows like Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Goodnight India, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, Baalveer Returns, Kya Hal Mr. Panchal, Don't Worry Chachu, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai and many more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 14:49
EXCLUSIVE! Ek Mahanayak - Babasaheb Ambedkar Tushar Phulke bags Optimystix's upcoming show Anandi, Baa Aur Emly

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

The year 2022 will see a lot of new TV shows which will hit the small screens. 

Well, Optimystix Entertainment is one such popular production house that has presented some great shows so far. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively updated that Optimystix is all set to roll out a new show.  

We reported that Icchapyaari Naagin actor Mishkat Verma, Satrangi Sasural actress Kanchan Gupta, and Badi Door Se Aaye Hain actress Shruti Rawat are locked for the show. 

Actors like Dhaval Baria and Dilip Darbar are also roped in for the show. 

Nothing much has been known about their roles in the show yet.   

ALSO READ: Oh No: Kajol calls herself UNLUCKY to have met with Anurag thereby hurting his feeings in Colors’ Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani!

The latest we hear is that actor Tushar Phulke has bagged the show. 

Nothing much is known about Tushar's character yet.

Tushar has starred in projects like Bombay Velvet, Sanak Ek Junoon, Stardust, Gustakhiyaan, among others.

The show gets a title and it will be called Anandi, Baa Aur Emly. 

Mishkat has done shows like Ichhapyaari Naagin, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Aur Pyaar ho Gaya, among others.

The show will be aired on Star Plus. 

Optimystix has previously produced shows like Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Goodnight India, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, Baalveer Returns, Kya Hal Mr. Panchal, Don't Worry Chachu, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Chhanchhan, Pritam Pyare Aur Woh, Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Krishnadasi, Dr. Madhumati On Duty, Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, Super Sisters - Chalega Pyar Ka Jaadu, Court Room - Sachchai Hazir Ho, Carry On Alia, Pritam Pyare Aur Who, among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: ROMANTIC! Anurag decides to make Kajol realize her love for him in Colors’ Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani

Mishkat Verma Star Plus Optimystix Entertainment Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani Goodnight India Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii Baalveer Returns Kya Hal Mr. Panchal Ichhapyaari Naagin Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Kanchan Gupta Dhaval Baria Dilip Darbar Tushar Phulke TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 14:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe quits Spy Bahu as Drishti
MUMBAI: Spy Bahu has become the talk of the town for a while, after its launch, the story has only kept the fans on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Dhaval Barbhaya roped in for Optimystix Entertainment's upcoming show Anandi, Baa Aur Emly for Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. The year 2022 will see a...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Interesting! Preesha gets a clue after meeting Nalini
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
AWW-DORABLE! Sidnaaz trends on Twitter completing this massive milestone
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular...
AMAZING! Erica Fernandes steps-up her fashion game with these airport-looks...
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read  ...
Kya Baat Hai! Imlie and Aryan follow the steps of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Recent Stories
Interesting: Fauda actor Anupam Kher hosts Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi at his acting institute!
Interesting: Fauda actor Anupam Kher hosts Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi at his acting institute!
Latest Video