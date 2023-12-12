Exclusive! Ek Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar child actor Athar Khan roped in for Sony Tv’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched these days on television with complete concepts that are keeping the viewers engaged to the show.

Sony TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers for many years.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

Sony TV will be launching the mythological show Shrimad Ramayan soon, the show promises a renewed telling of this great Indian epic.

The show is produced by Sidharth Kumar Tiwari, known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre.

Prachi Bansal and Sujay Reu are essaying the leads in the show.

The show is all set to go on air from January 1, 2024 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9PM.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE Siddharth Kumar Tewary opens up on his vision behind producing mythological shows for today's generation: The stories about our culture and roots need to be told in a way that it's relevant to the audiences in today's time

As per sources, Ek Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar child actor Athar Khan has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Athar is a well known child artist in the entertainment industry, he has been part of shows like Ek Mahanayak, Dr BR Ambedkar, Wagle Ki Duniya, Madam Sir etc.

He has also been part of web shows like Jane The Virgin and Shekhar's Home etc.

Athar has also been part of a movie like “Main Atal Hoon"

Well, it will be interesting to see what part Athar will be playing in the show.

