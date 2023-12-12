Exclusive! Ek Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar child actor Athar Khan roped in for Sony Tv’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan

Sidharth Kumar Tewary who is known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre is all set to be back with Shrimad Ramayan that will air on Sony TV.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 16:45
SRIMAD RAMAYAN

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched these days on television with complete concepts that are keeping the viewers engaged to the show.

Sony TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers for many years.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

Sony TV will be launching the mythological show Shrimad Ramayan soon, the show promises a renewed telling of this great Indian epic.

The show is produced by Sidharth Kumar Tiwari, known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre.

Prachi Bansal and Sujay Reu are essaying the leads in the show.

The show is all set to go on air from January 1, 2024 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9PM.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE Siddharth Kumar Tewary opens up on his vision behind producing mythological shows for today's generation: The stories about our culture and roots need to be told in a way that it's relevant to the audiences in today's time

As per sources, Ek Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar child actor Athar Khan has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Athar is a well known child artist in the entertainment industry, he has been part of shows like Ek Mahanayak, Dr BR Ambedkar, Wagle Ki Duniya, Madam Sir etc.

He has also been part of web shows like Jane The Virgin and Shekhar's Home etc.

Athar has also been part of a movie like “Main Atal Hoon"

Well, it will be interesting to see what part Athar will be playing in the show.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE Siddharth Kumar Tewary opens up on his vision behind producing mythological shows for today's generation: The stories about our culture and roots need to be told in a way that it's relevant to the audiences in today's time

Srimad Ramayan Siddharth Kumar Tewary song tv Ramayan mythological series TV news TellyChakkar Athar Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Ruhi helps Abhira, Decides to clean all the mess in the kitchen did by her
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Tense Abhira stuffs food in her mouth
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Surpurise! Unexpected guest on Kunal and Vandana’s engagement calls huge drama
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Dabangii: Oh No! Arya seeks revenge against Tanmay
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Must Read! Timeline of events when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were said to be heading for divorce
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama's life takes yet another turn: Kinjal, Pari, and Choti Anu involved in a shocking accident
MUMBAI: In the next episode of the beloved Star Plus serial "Anupama," a gripping twist awaits the viewers as Anupama...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
Must Read! Timeline of events when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were said to be heading for divorce
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Heartfelt! Sidharth Shukla's fans get emotional as his and Shehnaaz Gill’s old video resurfaces online; Netizens say 'Forever in our hearts'
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! It is a great feeling to be a part of a team which laid the foundation and is still bearing the fruits of its success: Kishori Shahane on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s sucess
Manit
Exclusive! When a scene is not revolving around you and yet you give your best show, we stand together beautifully: Manit Joura on working shooting for Kundali Bhagya
Veronica
Exclusive: Veronica Talreja roped in for Balaji Telefilms’ next for Shemaroo Umang?
1
Exclusive: Shambhavi Singh roped in for Balaji Telefilms’ next based on heroic legend Ashoka?
AISHWARYA AHER
Exclusive! Parineetii actress Aishwarya Aher roped in for Balaji Telefilms next for Shemaroo?