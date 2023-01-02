Exclusive! Ek Villain Returns fame Rishikesh Ingley roped in for Atrangii TV’s show Johri

MUMBAI :Atrangi App’s next 'Johri' has been making the headlines for the past few days because of the casting.

Johri is produced by Endemol Shine and Simmi Karna’s Continwum Films. The web series stars Nishant Malkani and Charu Asopa in the lead roles and it is directed by Patho Mitra.

As per sources, Rishikesh Ingley has been roped in for the show. While his character in the show is not yet revealed, but we hear that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

Rishikesh is known for his roles in Ek Villain Returns and I.M.A Gujju to name a few projects.

Casting has been done by casting director Janet Ellis under the company name Janet's Casting Hub, and the assistant casting directors are Sushil and Shikhar.

