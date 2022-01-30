Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch her upcoming shows “Pariniti” and “Naagin 6” on this date ?

MUMBAI : Colors channel is gearing up to launch two big serials on television which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The two big shows that are being launched by the queen of television are “Pariniti” and “Naagin 6”.

Pariniti earlier was titled Prem Bandini and then later on the makers changed it. The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in lead roles.

On the other hand, Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audiences hooked to the television screens.

Naagin 6 is all set to come back on screen and this time the serial is going to be on a bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejassswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal have will be seen in the new Naagin series.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Dogra BAGS Ekta Kapoor's NEXT on Colors Tv )

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sourced both the shows are all set to be launched next month. Pariniti is all set to hit the television screens on 14th February, Monday – Friday at 10: 00 pm.

Whereas Naagin is all set to be launched on 12the February at 8: 00 pm on Saturdays and Sunday, though there is no confirmation on the same and an official announcement will be done from the production house for both the shows.

Well, Painiti is a story about two best friends who end up marrying the same boy, there isn't much revealed about the show but fans have already speculated the concept is similar to Arjit Taneja's Bahu Begum.

On the other hand, Naagin 6 storyline is revolved around COVID2019 and the promo of the show has already created a stir and the audience are waiting to watch the upcoming season of Naagin.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : WOW! Naagin 6: Adaa Khan Returns as Naagin for the Basant Panchami Special in a while new avatar! Pictures Inside! )