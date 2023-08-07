Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo not going off-air, read on to know more

The show has a very dedicated fan following. Fans love the chemistry between Shalin and Eisha and the ethereal setup that the show has.
MUMBAI:  Ekta Kapoor’s show titled ‘Bekaboo’, follows the love story of a fairy and a demon. The show stars Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa as the female leads.

Initially, the show also starred popular actors Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi, Karan Jotwani and Arjit Taneja in pivotal roles. 

Recently, Naagin 6, which has been a flagship supernatural show, recently wrapped up, which led to rumors that the show Bekaboo might also wrap up on July 9th.

Fans got very worried that they might have to bid goodbye to their favourite show.

But, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update about the same. 

As per sources on the set, the show is not going off-air at the moment. The news of the show wrapping up are just rumours. 

Sources also say that these rumors started out of sheer speculation.

Some months ago, when these rumors were floating around, Shalin responded. Shalin Bhanot, who plays the lead, gave his stance saying, “What? No! This is absolutely baseless. Yes, the show is a finite series and it will end someday. But no, it is not going off-air anytime soon. In fact, from the response I have been getting, the audience is loving the show. We were number 1 on Voot some days back. This definitely means that the audience is loving the show. So no, Bekaboo is not going off-air anytime soon”. 

