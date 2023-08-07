Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo is not going off-air, sources say!

While the show has a very dedicated fan following and fans love the chemistry between Shalin and Eisha, and the ethereal setup that the show has.
Bekaboo

MUMBAI:  Ekta Kapoor’s new show titled ‘Bekaaboo’, follows the love story of a fairy and a demon. The show stars Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, and Monalisa as the female leads.

The show also starred popular actors Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi, Karan Jotwani, and Arjit Taneja in pivotal roles initially.

Recently, Naagin 6, which has been a flagship supernatural show, recently wrapped, which led to rumors, that the show Bekaboo might also wrap up on July 9th.

Fans had become very worried that they might have to say6 goodbye to their favorite show.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, on the set, these are just rumors and the show is not going off-air at the moment.

Sources also say that these rumors started out of sheer speculation.

Some months ago, these rumors were floating around, and Shalin had responded, “Shalin Bhanot who plays the lead gave his stance saying, “What? No! This is absolutely baseless. Yes, the show is a finite series and it will end someday. But, no, it is not going off air anytime soon. Infact, from the response I have been getting, the audience is loving the show. We were number 1 on Voot some days back, this definitely means that the audience is loving the show. So, No, Bekaaboo is not going off air anytime soon”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Shalin Bhanot turns Bekaboo set into an impromptu concert, and grooves to this Hit SRK song


 

