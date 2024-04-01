Exclusive! Ekta Kappor’s upcoming show starring Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh titled Pracchand Ashok on COLORS will be launching on THIS date

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Pracchand Ashok” starring Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh.

The show will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

As per sources, the show is all set to launch on 22nd January at 10 : 00 Pm and finally the fans would get to see the new pairing on screen.

Recently the promo of the show was out and Ekta Kapoor had written a comment on the promo of the show saying “Powerful kings have conquered lands and enemies but only one great one knew real power is to conquer the enemy within. This is the story of a powerful king who realised power is in the win of war, but greatness is in the win of peace !!! He was and will always be the pride of INDIA his emblems are our sign of courage. This is the story of Ashoka the powerful king who became Ashoka the great”

The promo of the show got a good response from the fans and the audience and they are eagerly waiting for the show to begin.

Well, there is no doubt that the show looks very interesting and the audience would connect to the show.

