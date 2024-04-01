Exclusive! Ekta Kappor’s upcoming show starring Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh titled Pracchand Ashok on COLORS will be launching on THIS date

COLORS is all set to launch a new show titled Pracchand Ashok where Adnan Khan and Mallika will be the leads of the show. TellyChakkar has exclusively got to know the date when the show will begin.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 11:15
Ekta Kappor

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Pracchand Ashok” starring Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh.

The show will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

(ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic as she remembers inaugurating her first show and her journey so far)

As per sources, the show is all set to launch on 22nd January at 10 : 00 Pm and finally the fans would get to see the new pairing on screen.

Recently the promo of the show was out and Ekta Kapoor had written a comment on the promo of the show saying “Powerful kings have conquered lands and enemies but only one great one knew real power is to conquer the enemy within. This is the story of a powerful king who realised power is in the win of war, but greatness is in the win of peace !!! He was and will always be the pride of INDIA his emblems are our sign of courage. This is the story of Ashoka the powerful king who became Ashoka the great”

The promo of the show got a good response from the fans and the audience and they are eagerly waiting for the show to begin.

Well, there is no doubt that the show looks very interesting and the audience would connect to the show.

Are you excited to see Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh on screen for the first time?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Must Read! Katha Ankahee actor Adnan Khan opens up about his struggles with anger management, says “this is something that I'm working on”

Ekta Kapoor Adnan Khan Mallika Singh Pracchand Ashok Shobha Kapoor Balaji Telefilms0 tellynews TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans brutally injured in a hit-and-run case in New York, mom shares shocking pictures from the hospital
MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood actress and stunt performer Carrie Bernans was brutally injured in a hit and run accident in...
Wow! Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mahasangam episode to be shot in Cape Town? Read to know more
MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are two shows that have been on the viewers watch list for a long time...
Splendid! Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan shine together, Gracing the limelight as a lovely father-son duo at Ira Khan's wedding
MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan's first wife, got married to Nupur Shikhare last evening (...
Trolled! “shadi krne ka tareeka thoda kazual h” – Netizens say this as they express their dislike towards Nupur Shikhare’s clothes as he gets married to Ira Khan
MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare...
Stunning! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's captivating wedding photos released, Creates a buzz on the internet
MUMBAI: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, a famous couple, looked stunning as they posed for photos at their Mumbai wedding...
Exclusive! Ekta Kappor’s upcoming show starring Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh titled Pracchand Ashok on COLORS will be launching on THIS date
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan
Splendid! Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan shine together, Gracing the limelight as a lovely father-son duo at Ira Khan's wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Wow! Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mahasangam episode to be shot in Cape Town? Read to know more
Neha Pendse
OMG! Actress Neha Pendse's house servant arrested by Mumbai Police for alleged theft of jewellery valued at ₹6 Lakh from her house
Fahmaan
Conflict! Fahmaan Khan with Sumbul Touqeer or with Aditi Shetty, fans base gets divided
Kesar
Curious! Kesar from Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is all prepped up for the big day, check it out
Ahuja
Amazing! The Ahuja ladies from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye are here with some killer dance performance that you cannot miss
Anjali
What! Vanshaj actress Anjali Tatrari aka Yuvika loves to argue with Mohit Kumar aka Neel, check out Mohit’s reaction