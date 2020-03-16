Exclusive! Emily aka Jazzy knows a bit of Hindi, so it is quite easy to bond with her: Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta spoke about her role, her bond with the cast and crew, and much more!

How do develop a bond with an actor who has an English accent like Emily?

To be honest, Emily aka Jazzy knows a bit of Hindi, so it is quite easy to bond with her. Emily is quite a good learner, so it is not an issue with me. But yes, Indians have loud expressions, and foreigners are subtle. They do not give out their opinions.

Any fun incident from the sets?

On the sets, Emily aka Jazzy makes a lot of reels. She makes a lot of faces when she does not understand something. We enjoy ourselves a lot with the entire cast and crew of the show.

Tell us about the speciality of your role.

Well, Anandi Baa is a sanskarari character. She has a special image in society, and people in the society obey her. Thus, I am enjoying this character. In the house also, one bahu obeys her, whereas she tries to adjust with the other.

Good luck, Kanchan!

