Exclusive! Emily aka Jazzy knows a bit of Hindi, so it is quite easy to bond with her: Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta spoke about her role, her bond with the cast and crew, and much more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 18:48
Exclusive! Emily aka Jazzy knows a bit of Hindi, so it is quite easy to bond with her: Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta spoke about her role, her bond with the cast and crew, and much more!

Also read: 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam', let's practice what we preach, with Anandi Baa aur Emily' Star Plus's new offering!

How do develop a bond with an actor who has an English accent like Emily?

To be honest, Emily aka Jazzy knows a bit of Hindi, so it is quite easy to bond with her. Emily is quite a good learner, so it is not an issue with me. But yes, Indians have loud expressions, and foreigners are subtle. They do not give out their opinions.

Any fun incident from the sets?

On the sets, Emily aka Jazzy makes a lot of reels. She makes a lot of faces when she does not understand something. We enjoy ourselves a lot with the entire cast and crew of the show.

Also read: Exclusive: Manav Soneji bags Optimystix Entertainment’s next on Star Plus

Tell us about the speciality of your role.

Well, Anandi Baa is a sanskarari character. She has a special image in society, and people in the society obey her. Thus, I am enjoying this character. In the house also, one bahu obeys her, whereas she tries to adjust with the other.

Good luck, Kanchan!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Anandi Baa Videshi Anandi Baa aur Emily Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam TellyChakkar Kanchan Gupta Mishkat Verma Jazzy Ballerini Hotstar Star Plus exclusive interview
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 18:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Ansh Gupta to be part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the telly world. A lot of entries and exits are...
#AbhiRa Goals! This is how Akshara and Abhimayu are expressing their love for each other even during a separation, Take a peek
Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
FANS VERDICT! Viewers demand more screen space for Kairi from the makers of StarPlus' Imlie
Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
Exclusive! Khiladi 786 fame Rahul Singh to be part of the web series ‘Parth aur Jugnu’
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update for its viewers. We are always at the forefront of...
Wow! After 13 years Rajshree Thakur meets this co-star from her debut show, Check out
Mumbai: Rajshree Thakur is ruling several hearts with her performance as Pallavi in Sony TV's recently released show...
WHAT! Priya aka Disha Parmar to get replaced by This actor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Aditya Chopra did not believe that Arjun Kapoor could be a lead actor
Shocking! Aditya Chopra did not believe that Arjun Kapoor could be a lead actor
Latest Video