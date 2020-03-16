EXCLUSIVE! Eminent actor Indresh Malik ENTERS Colors' Udaariyaan in a pivotal role

Bhoomi tells everyone that Tejo is completely alright. Tejo sees Fateh practising with students for a function and recalls beautiful moments she shared with Fateh during the past festivals. She confessed her love for Fateh and says that she doesn’t want to dissolve this marriage with him.

EXCLUSIVE! Eminent actor Indresh Malik ENTERS Colors' Udaariyaan in a pivotal role

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Currently, Fateh comes to the Sandhu House to meet Tejo. He is furious to know that Jasmine is back at the Sandhu house and yells at her. Jasmine tells Fateh that Tejo herself got her back home and if he tells her the truth now, she might slip into trauma again. The next day, Simran goes to the college and overhears a conversation between the staff members talking about Tejo being crazy and why is she back. Bhoomi tells everyone that Tejo is completely alright. Tejo sees Fateh practising with students for a function and recalls beautiful moments she shared with Fateh during the past festivals. She confessed her love for Fateh and says that she doesn’t want to dissolve this marriage with him.

We exclusively revealed that Simran gets blank calls and a gift comes for Candy, at first they think Buzzo must have taken but that isn't the case, This is surely someone from the past who has returned to Simran's life. What will happen when this chapter from the past will affect Buzzo and her marriage? What will happen to Candy now? 

Now the breaking news is that Indresh Malik is all set to enter the show as Amandeep Handa, he is Simran's ex-husband who had left her right after impregnating her with Candy. This is surely going to create a massive twist in the show. 

