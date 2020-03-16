EXCLUSIVE! Erica Fernandes reveals the useless talent she has; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction. The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now. Erica became a household name with her debut show itself. She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. Fans still remember her and her on-screen pair with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit. She is also known for portraying Prerna Sharma Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Erica has always shown her fun side during her interviews.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Erica Fernandes wherein she spoke about the talents that she finds useless.

Well, in one of our segments, “Let’s Get Weird” Erica was asked, “What is the worse useless talent that Erica has?”

To which Erica replied, “I can touch my tongue to my nose.”

