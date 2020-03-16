EXCLUSIVE! Erica Fernandes reveals the useless talent she has; read on to know more

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 17:26
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction. The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now. Erica became a household name with her debut show itself. She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. Fans still remember her and her on-screen pair with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit. She is also known for portraying Prerna Sharma Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Erica has always shown her fun side during her interviews.

Well, in one of our segments, “Let’s Get Weird” Erica was asked, “What is the worse useless talent that Erica has?”

To which Erica replied, “I can touch my tongue to my nose.”

Well, it is not sure but it seems that Erica might have taken a sly dig at Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as she would be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film – Liger, starring opposite South star - Vijay Deverakonda produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

So, guys, what do you feel about her statement?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Erica Fernandes Kasautii Zindagii Kay Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Prerna Basu Dr Sonakshi Bose Sony TV Sony LIV Star Plus Disney Hotstar TellyChakkar
