Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals a very weird habit of Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and it was among the top serials on television.

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag had the audience smitten with their chemistry. They became household names.

The duo once shared an extremely special bond, and rumours were flying that they were more than friends, but there was no confirmation about the same.

But today, they share a strong friendship, and fans love to watch their chemistry on screen.

The two have a massive fan following and have won a lot of awards for the best pair. Moreover, their off-screen masti is loved by all.

Since the show has gone off air, the audience misses them.

Now in an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, Erica revealed a weird habit about Parth Samthaan.

Where the actress said that he is one of the messiest actors she has ever worked it.

Erica also said that if one enters his makeup room it will be so dirty and untidy that someone will feel like puking this is one habit that he needs to change and needs to be a bit neat.

Well, no doubt that Erica and Parth make a wonderful pair and they are considered the most iconic couple on screen.

On the work front, Erica was seen last in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 whereas Parth was seen in the web series “Main Hero Bol Raha Hu”

