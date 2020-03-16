Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals a very weird habit of Parth Samthaan

Erica and Parth are one of the most loved couples of television and now in an exclusive interview Erica revealed a weird habit about Parth Samthaan.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 19:01
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals a very weird habit of Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and it was among the top serials on television.

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag had the audience smitten with their chemistry. They became household names.

The duo once shared an extremely special bond, and rumours were flying that they were more than friends, but there was no confirmation about the same.

But today, they share a strong friendship, and fans love to watch their chemistry on screen.

(Also Read: Parth Samthaan reveals he learnt THIS from co-star Erica Fernandes )

The two have a massive fan following and have won a lot of awards for the best pair. Moreover, their off-screen masti is loved by all.

Since the show has gone off air, the audience misses them.

Now in an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, Erica revealed a weird habit about Parth Samthaan.

Where the actress said that he is one of the messiest actors she has ever worked it.

Erica also said that if one enters his makeup room it will be so dirty and untidy that someone will feel like puking this is one habit that he needs to change and needs to be a bit neat.

Well, no doubt that Erica and Parth make a wonderful pair and they are considered the most iconic couple on screen.

On the work front, Erica was seen last in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 whereas Parth was seen in the web series “Main Hero Bol Raha Hu”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.

(Also Read: Parth Samthaan reveals he learnt THIS from co-star Erica Fernandes )

Erica Fernandes Parth Samthaan Kasautii Zindagii Kay Balaji Telefilms TellyChakkar iconic pair Prerna Anurag TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 19:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Shocking! Gaurav Khanna wants to send Sumbul Touqeer Khan to THIS special place as the actress reveals she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Break-Up! Banni and Yuvaan to get separated forever
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the...
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals a very weird habit of Parth Samthaan
MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms,...
Exclusive! “It is a contrast character and coming from one of the finest filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, so there was no reason to say no for this project” Sandeepa Dhar
MUMBAI : Sandeepa Dhar has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution, we have...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Exclusive! “When I was reading the script, I read it in one go, it was so engaging” Kumud Mishra
MUMBAI : Actor Kumud Mishra is no doubt one of the versatile actors we have in the acting space, over the time we have...
Recent Stories
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Latest Video