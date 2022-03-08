Exclusive! Erica Fernandes talks about what she prefers doing Television or OTT, reveals if she follows any trends and much more

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won some titles too! After that, she did many south movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. These days she is busy shooting for music videos that would be released soon.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she prefers doing television or OTT, if she follows any trends when she picks up her outfits, and much more.

Do you prefer doing television over OTT series, or is it the script that matters the most?

It’s always about the content or the platform where you work but in the end what you are comfortable doing. If I feel TV is a good medium where I would be given the exposure then I would choose that, but if on OTT my role is good then I would also do that at the end it boils down to what you want to do and what makes you happy. Sometimes actors also do a project for money as that’ the necessity and one has to pay the bills and hence an actor does the project so it all depends on the situation and what you feel at that point of time.

Fans follow your trend of what you wear and that becomes a style statement so when you choose your outfits do you feel pressurized or you shop what you love to wear?

I have never felt the pressure of following the trends or what the fans think, I choose for myself and what makes me happy and comfortable. I have never followed trends and I do what I want to do as you need to feel comfortable in what you wear.

Do you follow any trends while choosing your clothes?

No, I never follow trends, it depends where I am going, I am such a person that I can go in the past and even wear Retro today and make it a trend. I wear what I feel and that is something I am doing even before I became an actress.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica is one of the most loved actresses on television and the fans can’t wait to see her back on TV.

