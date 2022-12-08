EXCLUSIVE! Esha Kansara on her birthday plans: It will be a working birthday for me as I am shooting for Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Esha Kansara's diehard fans couldn't keep calm ever since she made a re-entry in Sony SAB's popular cop-drama Maddam Sir.

The pretty actress played the role of a corrupt officer Misri Pandey who had entered the Mahila Police Thana and made everyone's life a living hell.

We all know that Esha's character was a grey one and the viewers were in love with her role.

Once again, Esha has nailed her character Misri in the show and we all are loving it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Esha who opened up about a lot of interesting things about her personal and professional life.

Your birthday is just a few days away. How do you plan to celebrate this special occasion? Will it be a working birthday for you?

Yes, it's going to be a working birthday for me because I Can barely take holidays in Maddam Sir. My birthday is going to be celebrated in Naigaon with my favourite characters on set.

You have done many projects in the Gujarati industry apart from the Hindi industry. Any major difference you found working in both industries?

Of course, these two are different states and industries. The television industry is always on the edge since we have a lot of deadlines to follow whereas it's not the same with the Gujarati industry. Since we produce films, we have time to prepare and think about our scripts, and work on our looks. Both industries have different adrenaline. Gujarati films are 70 mm and who doesn't like to be watched films on the big screen? Whereas one has to work under a lot of pressure when it comes to TV. But I have realised that I work really great under pressure. Television works amazing for me and I love it. Gujarati films have their own charm and glooming a lot.

The diehard fans of yours would love to see you unleashing a totally different side of yours on-screen. What kind of role do you wish to play in any medium which brings out a totally different avatar of yours?

Misri Pandey would have been the most difficult and very different avatar of all my characters played so far. My fans haven't seen me in a grey shade. People say that I have a girl-next-door look. I tried to break that image with Misri Pandey and thanks to the team who gave me a chance to portray that and I hope to continue to do so. And, I just go with the flow of whatever characters come my way, I audition them and figure out if the character is out of my capacity and I go for it.

I have a few things in the pipeline even after Maddam Sir and even Gujarati films. I just want to step out of my comfort zone.

