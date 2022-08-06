EXCLUSIVE! 'Even the audience has become my Hindi Teachers now', Rochelle Rao on hosting India's Laughter Challenge, her Hindi lessons and more

We exclusively updated that this would be the last season of The Kapil Sharma Show as he isn't coming back for some time. A new show is all set to replace the show titled India's Laughter Champion. 

MUMBAI: : Sony Tv is all set to launch India's Laughter Champion under the banner of Banijay. Well, the major USP of the show is that the comedians are from different states and cities of the country to add a variety of flavours to comedy on stage. 

In an exclusive conversation with Rochelle Rao, she revealed some intriguing anecdotes about learning Hindi, her reason to host the show and more, check out what she had to reveal: 

What made you agree to the show? 

When I was approached for the show I was extremely excited and happy to be a part of it there is no doubt, that its USP itself had made me agree for the show. I am enjoying the show since the few episodes that we shot together.

Any anecdote that you can share about learning Hindi? 

Well, I am learning it and all of them are really helpful, even the audience often corrects me while we are shooting. Even the writers often speak the way I do and think about what will I say, how will I pronounce it. If they think I can't then those lines are often cut. 

Is it challenging to host a comedy show? 

I wouldn't say it is challenging as I have been hosting for quite some time, I would say it is exciting to host a comedy show as all the time the mood is light, there is laughter and I feel it is much needed in such a grim situation, we all need that dose of joy. 

