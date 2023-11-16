Exclusive! “Even though I was on the show for truly little time, the love that people have shown me is incredible “Badal from Hustle 03 Represent, talks about his elimination, people’s love, and what’s next for him!

Hustle

MUMBAI: A new season of India's ground-breaking rap reality television is here, and it's going to be explosive. An exhilarating flow of three times as much music, talent, and excitement is promised by the program! 

Hustle is a pathbreaking reality show that gives a platform to budding writers and RAP artists from around the country fans have showered so much on the show, that it has gone on to have two successful seasons and is now back with another season, Hustle 03 Represent and the season has already been belting out hits. 

The season saw its first elimination and unfortunately, Rapstar, Badal was eliminated from the show after a Rap battle. Known for his songs like Haryana Aale, and more, Badal has found a lot of popularity online. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the star to talk about his journey on the show, what is next for him, and more! 

Talking about his elimination he said, “It was very disappointing for me, not just a little, but it is okay, that is how it goes, it is a competition and one person will win the trophy, so, it is okay.”

Talking about the concept of season 3 and the buzz around Hustle 03 Represent and how songs just take off and have the capacity to change people's lives and if he thinks something like that can happen with his songs, he said, "Absolutely, I was just experiencing all this love online and the response from people that I have received; some people don’t get to experience that when the season ends. But I feel very blessed, because even though I was on the show for truly little time, the love that people have shown me is incredible and it is an excessively big deal for me, and I do not know how to express it in words. I am just so grateful.  

On sticking to one genre of RAP, or if he will venture out to different things, he said, “No, no  If I get more chances to be on stage, you will get to witness the other songs that I made, and had I been on the show more, you would gotten to listen to that, but it was just an unfortunate day for me. Because it was not that we were lacking something, my opponent on the day Poet-chef was also equally good, it's not that there were any faults in my song, but the fact that he freestyled because he forgot lyrics and he whipped up things on the spot,  that kind of worked and there were no mistakes in my performance or my song as such, nobody picked up any mistakes but it was just an unfortunate day for me. But, when I have gotten out of Hustle, I have done with my head held high, I did not fumble, I did not forget any lyrics I was prepared for it, and I gave it my hundred percent.”

Badal was loved constantly on Hustle 03 Represnt, and his songs like To My Haters, Dream Girl, and Harayana Aale have gained massive views on social media sites and YouTube.

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 18:32

