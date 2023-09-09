Exclusive! “In every show after any leap, it's very difficult for audience to accept new cast, and I was concerned about the same”, Rohit Chandel on taking up Pandya Store after a leap, his character and how he got the role

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry.

The show has taken a 15 year leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki,

Rishita and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

Rohit Chandel has always been a charmer, and that’s the role he plays in the show, in the form of Dhaval.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about how he got the show, his character and more.

Talking about his character and how he got his role as Dhaval, he said, “So I was out for other meeting and suddenly, a casting director of this project calls me and the man immediately tells me that Dhaval, this is where you have to go. The look test happened suddenly because I was out and had to go there directly. I'm that kind of an actor who needs mental preparation. But for this project, both the times, I was not mentally prepared and things happened.”

On his charcter and what he believes is the X-factor of it, he said, “So earlier, right now the graph of the story is something else but earlier, I can tell you the X Factor which I found. It's his charm. He's cute and he's you know he's very romantic. Earlier, he was a Casanova, but we cannot say that it was his X factor. So now, the X Factor about Dhaval is his charm.”

When asked if he was ever hesitant on taking up a show with a loyal audience after the leap, he said, “So, you know, in every show after any leap, it's very difficult for audience to accept a new cast, and I was concerned about the same. I thought it would take them a while before they could really accept us. But within a week, they accepted me. But I think more than just me, they like the Jodi of Natasha and Dhaval and in that case, the story about the Jodi and how they work together is the selling point. They loving the two together and I am really glad.”.

Rohit is currently seen playing the role of Dhaval on the show Pandya Store on StarPlus.

