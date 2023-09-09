Exclusive! “In every show after any leap, it's very difficult for audience to accept new cast, and I was concerned about the same”, Rohit Chandel on taking up Pandya Store after a leap, his character and how he got the role

The show has taken a 15 year leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 07:00
Rohit Chandel

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry.

The show has taken a 15 year leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, 

Rishita and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Confrontation! Amresh gets furious with Pranali for revealing his intentions to Natasha

Rohit Chandel has always  been a charmer, and that’s the role he plays in the show, in the form of Dhaval.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about how he got the show, his character and more.

Talking about his character and how he got his role as Dhaval, he said, “So I was out for other meeting and suddenly, a casting director of this project calls me and the man immediately tells me that Dhaval, this is where you have to go. The look test happened suddenly because I was out and had to go there directly. I'm that kind of an actor who needs mental preparation. But for this project, both the times, I was not mentally prepared and things happened.”

On his charcter and what he believes is the X-factor of it, he said, “So earlier, right now the graph of the story is something else but earlier, I can tell you the X Factor which I found. It's his charm. He's cute and he's you know he's very romantic. Earlier, he was a Casanova, but we cannot say that it was his X factor. So now, the X Factor about Dhaval is his charm.”

When asked if he was ever hesitant on taking up a show with a loyal audience after the leap, he said, “So, you know, in every show after any leap, it's very difficult for audience to accept a new cast, and I was concerned about the same. I thought it would take them a while before they could really accept us. But within a week, they accepted me. But I think more than just me, they like the Jodi of Natasha and Dhaval and in that case, the story about the Jodi and how they work together is the selling point. They loving the two together and I am really glad.”.

Rohit is currently seen playing the role of Dhaval on the show Pandya Store on StarPlus.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! “There are a lot of twists and turns coming up in the show” Natasha aka Priyanshi Yadav talks about the upcoming track of the show and the real identity of Chiku!

Priyanshi Krutika Desai Rohit Chandel Ananya Khare Cockrow Shaika Productions Pandya Store off-air Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishita new show Hiba Nawab Spoiler Alert Kashibai Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Keh Doon Tumhein: Shocking! It’s Kirti’s turn after Anjali’s death
MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein is a mystery-thriller romantic drama releasing which was released on September 4, 2023, on...
Dil Diyaan Gallan: Exclusive! Veer to abandon his and Amrita’s daughter and move to Canada
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
Exclusive! “In every show after any leap, it's very difficult for audience to accept new cast, and I was concerned about the same”, Rohit Chandel on taking up Pandya Store after a leap, his character and how he got the role
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Akshay and Mihika unite against Prachi and Ranbir
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest-running shows on television. The show has...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Muskaan misunderstands as Akshara proposes to Abhimanyu due to their closeness
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Pandya Store: LOVE! Dhawal starts loving Natasha, defends her from Amresh
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Jawan: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's film will Surpass Gadar 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pathaan's box office collection?
Latest Video
Related Stories
REEMA VOHRA
Exclusive! “When you watch the show from day one, it has been promising and unique since then”, Reema Vohra on Dil Diyaan Gallan taking a leap and characters exiting
parth samthaan
MUST READ! Parth Samthaan reveals he was not willing to do Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, says, ''I felt like I didn't want to do college stuff. I wanted to do something intense''
Aradhana
Exclusive! Barsatein actress Aradhana Sharma on her experience working with Kushal Tandon, “Honestly, he is very fun-loving and a ‘mastikhor’.”
Aman Gandhi
WOW! Aman Gandhi gives a sneak peek into the shoot time with his co-stars from the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi
Neha Joshi
TV artists emphasize the importance of education this International Literacy Day!
Anuj
Actor Anuj Sullere makes his television debut with 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’