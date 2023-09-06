Exclusive! “Every show has its own destiny”, Ranndeep Rai talks about his shows going off-air and teases fans with a new project, read the full story

MUMBAI: Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars who always brighten up the screen that they feature in and has a charismatic impact on the audiences.

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm, especially the way he can capture many emotions while not saying anything at all.

Ranndeep was last seen in the role of Raghav in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 post leap opposite Niti Taylor. Fans embraced the chemistry of the two and showered a lot of love on them.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at an event and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about many things.

First, talking about the concept of awards and ceremonies, he said, “I think it’s a platform, an event where a lot of artists get to meet people from different departments and fields, because generally, we are all busy in our lives and work that we don’t really get a chance to socialise. So, I think we get that opportunity at awards and similar events”.

When asked about being a part of two sequels of two big shows and them failing to work, he said, “I feel lucky and blessed to have been a part of such huge shows. Every show has its own destiny. If it was meant to run for a short time, so be it. But, I'm still happy that I was a part of both the projects”.

When asked if he ever felt that the shows should have run more, he said, “I have completed around 10 years in the industry. I came in with the thought that every show will have its own journey and destiny. So, I don’t get into that. It is all upto the show's fate”.

He also teased the fans about an upcoming project and he said that the fans would have to wait for 10-15 days more.

Even though he has been active in the industry since 2014, he rose to prominence with his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai where he was paired opposite Ashi Singh. Their chemistry was so much loved by the audiences that till date, fans go into a frenzy when they are seen together.

