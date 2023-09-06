Exclusive! “Every show has its own destiny”, Ranndeep Rai talks about his shows going off-air and teases fans with a new project, read the full story

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm, especially the way he captures many emotions while not saying anything at all.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 18:36
Ranndeep Rai

MUMBAI: Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars who always brighten up the screen that they feature in and has a charismatic impact on the audiences.

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm, especially the way he can capture many emotions while not saying anything at all.

Ranndeep was last seen in the role of Raghav in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 post leap opposite Niti Taylor. Fans embraced the chemistry of the two and showered a lot of love on them.

ALSO READ: Ranndeep Rai: With increase in content on TV, more opportunities available for actors

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at an event and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about many things.

First, talking about the concept of awards and ceremonies, he said, “I think it’s a platform, an event where a lot of artists get to meet people from different departments and fields, because generally, we are all busy in our lives and work that we don’t really get a chance to socialise. So, I think we get that opportunity at awards and similar events”.

When asked about being a part of two sequels of two big shows and them failing to work, he said, “I feel lucky and blessed to have been a part of such huge shows. Every show has its own destiny. If it was meant to run for a short time, so be it. But, I'm still happy that I was a part of both the projects”.

When asked if he ever felt that the shows should have run more, he said, “I have completed around 10 years in the industry. I came in with the thought that every show will have its own journey and destiny. So, I don’t get into that. It is all upto the show's fate”.

He also teased the fans about an upcoming project and he said that the fans would have to wait for 10-15 days more. 

Even though he has been active in the industry since 2014, he rose to prominence with his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai where he was paired opposite Ashi Singh. Their chemistry was so much loved by the audiences that till date, fans go into a frenzy when they are seen together. 

Are you excited to watch Ranndeep in a new project?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi talks about her Randeep Rai, says “he’s a sweetheart!”

Ranndeep R Rai Randeep Rai Shivangi Joshi Ashi Singh meet Shagun Pandey Un Dino Ki Baat hai Meet- Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Sony TV Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Niti Taylor Balika Vadhu 2 NiDeep TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 18:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Sad! Daarji and Biji miss each other but fail to express it
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Pushpa Impossible: High Drama! Rashi gets admission, Pushpa angry by THIS act
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Atharva and Vidyut learn cheating for profit, Rajesh comes to know
MUMBAI:  Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and...
Dhruv Tara: Woah! Dhruv gets to ask for anything as a wish
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Wonderful! Radhika impresses with an amazing presentation
MUMBAI:Sapnon Ki Chhalaang's protagonist Radhika, essayed by Megha Ray, aims to be an example to many who wish to break...
WHAT! Does Gadar 2 teaser give a major hint about the storyline of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer?
MUMBAI:  Since morning, one thing that has been trending on social media is Gadar and Gadar 2. Gadar has re-released...
Recent Stories
Gadar 2
WHAT! Does Gadar 2 teaser give a major hint about the storyline of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer?
Latest Video
Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha
Star Bharat brings the sizzle of Jhakas
Get ready to witness a blend of thrill, drama, and romance, all together! As Star Bharat brings the sizzle of Jhakas June from 15th June.
Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai
Shocking! Trouble in paradise in the friendship between Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai as there are “No More Friends”
Neerja Entry
Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarni’s Nirbhay Thakur roped in for Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchan on Colors!
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Must Read! Here are some more details on Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father's second marriage with Nilofer
Sargun Kaur Luthra
What! Sargun Kaur Luthra breaks her silence on her rumored relationship with Altamash Faraz, says “we are not dating”