Exclusive! “Everybody is so positive that we support each other and motivate each other.” – Bidisha Ghosh Sharma aka Teji from Katha Ankahee on her bonding with the cast

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers. The story currently revolves around how Teji and Maya try to break Katha and Viaan apart.

Talking about Teji, the audience has been praising the character change of Teji for how it has changed it’s perception and wants Katha and Viaan to fall apart.

The role of Teji is played by Bidisha Ghosh Sharma and she is clearly winning everyone’s heart with her performance.

The character of Teji is backed by a strong reason, that is, her love for Viaan as a single mother.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Bidisha where she talked about the plot as Teji, who she bonds with the most on set and much more.

Tell us about the plot but according to Teji.

Teji is very adamant to not let Katha and Viaan come together because now we have got a major reason, which is that Katha cannot have a second child. So now, with Maya’s help, all of Teji's concentration is on how to break the couple. Now, Reet has put new information in our head which is about the 1 crore rupees that Katha had taken. We are hoping that this can lead us to a revelation. Teji has a doubt that Katha must have done something wrong to get the money and even though she doesn’t want to believe that her son could be someone who would pay money to a girl to spend a night with her, Teji wants to get to the bottom of the truth.

Who do you bond with the most on set?

We all are a bunch of good friends now. Everybody is so positive that we support each other and motivate each other. So, my bonding with everyone is equal. We are all very excited to see each other’s face when we meet on set and we have a lot of fun while shooting. So it’’s not just one person, everybody is special. Adnan is special, Samar is special, these two boys are great and they are very down-to-Earth, helpful and motivating. There’s no negativity on the set, which is a complete relief. We miss a member when they are not being called on set for long. We share our lunch and dinner so we are a happy bunch of people.

What do you like to do when you’re not shooting?

I love baking. I bake cookies and gluten-free muffins. I’m gluten-intolerant so I do all that. When I’m home I try to make salads and healthy foods when I get a chance. I go for walks in the garden. I’m into writing and I post poems on my Instagram account. I have posted more than 100 poems.

