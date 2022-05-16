EXCLUSIVE! Everybody wants to be the face of the show and explore themselves and post Devanshi, I saw this as an opportunity to evolve as an artist: Karuna Pandey on shooting for Pushpa Impossible

After a long time, she will be seen in the leading role of Pushpa, in the show Pushpa Impossible helmed by JD Majethia. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Karuna opened up about her experience shooting with the show and how creatively she is evolving as an artist on the sets.
MUMBAI: Karuna Pandey is a powerhouse of talent.

After a long time, she will be seen in the leading role of Pushpa, in the show Pushpa Impossible helmed by JD Majethia. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Karuna opened up about her experience shooting with the show and how creatively she is evolving as an artist on the sets.

Take a look:

How has your experience been shooting for Pushpa Impossible?

We have recently started shooting and it is a good experience so far.

You have done a variety of shows and serials, so what made you give a nod to this show?

Well, for starters, it is the variety and freshness of the show. It is an unusual concept which the audience has never seen before and they have projected it very differently. Everybody, wants to be the face of the show and explore oneself as an actor where you have a chance to grow and evolve as an actor. I saw this as an opportunity to have a lot of space for myself as an artist in this case to learn and grow. Every show is a learning opportunity. It’s a good space to evolve myself as an actor and to grow.

How does it feel to come back as the leading face of a project as it has been quite a while that you haven’t been seen in a leading role?

Yes, after Devanshi I took a break from TV and did a couple of films. Motichur Chakhna Chur released a while ago but Love Hack is yet to be released so it feels good to be back in a leading role.

How does it feel to associate with the production house?

JD Majethia is also creatively involved and his energy is adding a lot to how the show is creatively evolving. His creativity is unimaginable and is helping the show.

How do you deal with creative differences?

Well, if we all are on the same page, and if we enjoy the learning process, I do not think there is any room for differences.

