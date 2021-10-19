EXCLUSIVE! 'Everyone deserves one chance to prove their skill into acting', Vikas Kancha SHARES some interesting insights about his journey into Casting Direction

MUMBAI: The television industry is known for its dramatic, romantic, mixed masala, and off-the-hook shows. Did you know how these shows turn out a big hit? One of the major contributions comes from the casting agencies, as they find the perfect match for that most loved character on screen.

Vikas Kancha has become a prominent name in the casting world, we rang him and asked him about his journey and much more, check out what he had to say

Tell us about your journey, were you always inclined towards this field?

I always want to be a part of the Casting direction. Well, my journey began in 2012, I did the casting for shows like Alt Balaji's Crashh, Sony Liv's Shrikant Bashir, and many more web shows and films. Recently, I forayed into Tv and was casting for the show Vighnaharta Ganesh. I always say, the journey has been incredible and shall keep becoming better with every project.

As a Casting Director, Which project do you find challenging as you have done casting for all three platforms?

Web series is extremely challenging as we have to look out for more different yet relatable characters for the series. The cast is larger than a set team for tv, we need to be ready with actors who will be available for the show and also justify the character.

What is your take on the newcomers in the industry?

The industry keeps welcoming many new actors on daily basis. Talking about the newcomers I think every actor deserves a chance to prove their skill. There are times when amid the new lot we find many such actors who are undiscovered talents. I would say, the major advantage of casting direction is that we get to witness many actors journeys while casting them.

Well, we completely agree with Vikas and wish him all the luck for his upcoming projects.

