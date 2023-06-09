Exclusive! “Everything just falls into place with this team, and I don’t think just onscreen, offscreen as well”, Vaishnavi Macdonald aka Parminder talks about the show completing 500 episodes, her association with Balaji, and more!

Parineeti is the story of A sacred bond of marriage that tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Rajeev.
Vaishnavi

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

Fans of the show have shown them a lot of love and appreciation and have been hooked to their screens for a while now.

Vaishnavi Macdonald is a celebrated actress in the Indian television and entertainment industry, with decades of amazing screen presence, and plays the role of Parminder ‘Pammi’ Bajwa on the show.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actress to talk about the show completing 500 episodes, her role, and more!

On the show completing 500 episodes, she said, “It's a very big milestone, Parineeti is a very special journey. I joined it,  not midway, you can say 2 months after it started 2 and a half months. So the show was already set, and people had already started loving the show and everything and the characters of Pari and Niti were already, very getting popular with the people. So when I joined it, it was a challenge, you know how it is If a character doesn't work, it doesn't move forward. But by the grace of God, and thanks to Ekta and the entire team of Parineeti, we have such a beautiful team. I mean, I'm blessed by God. Sometimes, there can be challenges but somehow by the grace of God, everything just falls into place with this team, and I don’t think just onscreen, offscreen as well, it is very enjoyable to work with them.”

Talking about her association with Balaji, she said, “Yes, on and off, I have worked with them continuously for three to four years in the beginning and then took a break and Then again I came back, So this is again after a long break. And Balaji has always been home Ekta and everybody, they have always been a blessing, whatever past teams I have worked with, and the thing with Balaji is that they work as a team, and it’s not you come in or you go, everybody works like a team and they like that team spirit and that adds to the charm of Balaji”.

Vaishnavi Macdonald stars currently as Pammi, on Parinereti on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

About Author

Exclusive! "Everything just falls into place with this team, and I don't think just onscreen, offscreen as well", Vaishnavi Macdonald aka Parminder talks about the show completing 500 episodes, her association with Balaji, and more!
