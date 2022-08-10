Exclusive! “An excess of anything will hamper the balance and later, we get into the repair mode”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about traveling as a family, how he balances his personal life and more

The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows.
MUMBAI : Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.

The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5 and Sasural Simar Ka among others. But, he gained lots of love for his performance as Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.
Dheeraj got married to Vinny Dhooparand. Their marriage has always been in the public eye. The two like to travel a lot and fans have got a lot of travel and couple goals from them. TellyChakkar, in a conversation with Dheeraj, spoke about traveling, giving out couple goals and how they make time for each other.
 How important would you say traveling is to you as a couple?

Traveling is everything to us. We have been traveling together as a couple before marriage, and we intend to continue this for more years to come. On average, I think we have 5 vacations every year. This helps us rejuvenate and also catch up on lost time. May it be domestic or international, WE make sure we keep traveling.

What has been your most memorable moment, have you ever had a life-changing experience together?

I have said this before, I believe. We traveled to Maldives for our honeymoon and had the best of our times. I have a fear of water and in the Maldives, I learned scuba diving. It was horrible to the staff, but later, with the help of my wife, I could manage to pull it off. That one step made a lot of difference in my outlook on my fear of water. It is the most memorable moment for me.

How have your experiences changed since becoming parents?Honestly speaking, I don't think so. We just made our first trip together and it was an amazing one. The initial few months for a baby are very important and so, we did not plan anything. But now, it is very clear to us that Zayn will love to travel with us.


What is the biggest learning that you got as a couple through navigating fame, travel and more?

One thing that we have learned is that balance in life is very important. An excess of anything will hamper the balance, which makes us get into a repair mode.
Dheeraj was last seen in the role of Rajkumar Yadav on the Colors show, Sherdill Shergill.

