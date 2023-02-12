Exclusive! Exclusive! Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actress Pyumori Mehta Ghosh roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s “Kumkum Bhagya”

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television and recently the show took a leap and Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma were introduced as the new leads of the show. As per sources, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actress Pyumori Mehta Ghosh has been roped in for the show.
Pyumori

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV has been one of the longest running shows on television and it has managed to have good TRP ratings and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC rating.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of “Balaji Telefims”

Initially the show had Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles then when the show took a leap of twenty years Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar were introduced as the new leads of the show.

Once again the show has taken a leap and Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma are the leads of the show and they essay the role of Poorvi and Rajvansh.

The fans are liking the new pairing of Abrar and Ranchi in the show and are awaiting for their love story to begin.

Not much is known about her character but she would be essaying the character of Abrar Qazi’s mother.

Pyumori is a known actress of the entertainment business and she is best known for her roles in serials like Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Uttaran, Naagin 2, Kundali Bhagya, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani etc.

She was also part of movies like Sanam Teri Kasam, Yaariyan 2  etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Pyumori what twists and turns would come in the show.

