Exclusive! "Facing economical problems was one of the biggest challenge for me in Mumbai", says 'Soch' director Manish Bhushan Mishra

MUMBAI : Manish Bhushan Mishra is one of the well-known and talented directors in the industry. His contribution to this industry has created a big impact on aspiring directors.
Since 2011, he has been working in the Indian Film Industry as a writer and director. His short film, 'Period' was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021. And now, he is coming up with a new project titled 'Soch' which stars actress Bhumika Gurung and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar soon.
How has your journey been so far?
It has been very hard for me, because I didn’t have a filmy background, but I have good friends in my life who supported me well .
What were the challenges you faced so far, personally?
The time when I came to Mumbai, I did not have any contacts to meet people or find a job for me. So, facing economical problems was one of the biggest challenge for me in Mumbai. But I had to believe in my mind, so I faced the issues and fought bravely with them!
What inspired you to take direction as the career?
Yes this question is very tricky. I never dreamt that I will become a director or writer because when I was working in Delhi with my brother, I just got to know I dont have a good future, so I decided to do something different from our family and then I entered direction and day by day, I really got attached to my profession.
