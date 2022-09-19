Exclusive! "Facing economical problems was one of the biggest challenge for me in Mumbai", says 'Soch' director Manish Bhushan Mishra

MUMBAI : Manish Bhushan Mishra is one of the well-known and talented directors in the industry. His contribution to this industry has created a big impact on aspiring directors.

Since 2011, he has been working in the Indian Film Industry as a writer and director. His short film, 'Period' was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021. And now, he is coming up with a new project titled 'Soch' which stars actress Bhumika Gurung and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Manish Bhushan Mishra revealed about his journey so far, challenges and more.

How has your journey been so far?

It has been very hard for me, because I didn’t have a filmy background, but I have good friends in my life who supported me well .

What were the challenges you faced so far, personally?

The time when I came to Mumbai, I did not have any contacts to meet people or find a job for me. So, facing economical problems was one of the biggest challenge for me in Mumbai. But I had to believe in my mind, so I faced the issues and fought bravely with them!

What inspired you to take direction as the career?

Yes this question is very tricky. I never dreamt that I will become a director or writer because when I was working in Delhi with my brother, I just got to know I dont have a good future, so I decided to do something different from our family and then I entered direction and day by day, I really got attached to my profession.

