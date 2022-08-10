Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his relationship status; also reveals “ I told my mother that she should witness my reel weddings because I don’t know if I can get married…” Read for More!

MUMBAI : Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor known for his role as Aryan in the star plus show, Image, and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success.

But it was his role as Aryan in Imlie that was the turning point, now after biding adieu to the show a little while ago, the actor is seen in the Color’s show Dharampatni and fans are loving his new avatar.

Being the heartthrob of many, and having girls follow his every move, fans are always piqued to know his relationship status, because he was initially linked with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, but they have always maintained that they are really dear friends.

Now, in an exclusive and quite candid conversation with Fahmaan Khan, he opened up about his relationship status and a comment he made that went quite viral.

When asked about why he was fascinated with ragpickers or why he made a comment about them, laughingly he revealed, “I wanted to be a ragpicker, then I wanted to be a security guard, and so many things, I never wanted to be one but I always found it intriguing about what he picks and how he picks, no I did not want to be one, but that is how my brain works”.

Fahmaan is quite the eligible bachelor, but he has gotten married on shows quite a lot, talking about that he said, “I think I have gotten married over 20 times now, and I told my mother that she should witness my reel weddings because I don’t know if I can get married, or if I will be able to enjoy my real life”.

He also made a revelation about his relationship status and said, “

I am single, I am married to and dating my work right now, and let's see what happens”.

Well, that will for sure delight the fans of the actor. He is also excited about the upcoming music video that he will be directing and fans are eagerly waiting for that as well.

