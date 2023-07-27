EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan is extremely friendly to everyone on the sets of Dharampatni except with THIS co-star

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is one of the most popular actors of the small screen. 

The handsome hunk is currently ruling several hearts with his amazing performance as Ravi in Colors' show Dharampatni. 

Fahmaan is also popularly known for his roles in shows like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Imlie and many more. 

However, his role in Imlie as Aryan Singh Rathore made him an overnight star. 

Fahmaan's on-screen pairing with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was well appreciated. 

The ardent fans and the viewers of the show fondly referred to them as Aryalie. 

The actor is reaching new levels of success with every passing day and every project he is signing. 

With success, we have often heard actors throwing tantrums and being arrogant. 

However, Fahmaan is not the one who has let success affect him. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Do the leads of Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni, Fahmaan Khan, and Kritika Singh Yadav NOT get along? His Publicist says otherwise! Full Scoop Inside

We have an exclusive update that Fahmaan who is currently working in Dharampatni is extremely friendly on the sets. 

The actor has so far maintained very good relations with all his co-stars and even the crew members. 

Fahmaan is often seen sharing fun moments with his co-stars. 

However, as per sources, Fahmaan who maintains a great bond with everyone, does not share good relations with his on-screen wife and co-star Kritika Singh Yadav. Yes, you heard it right!

Well, we don't have any clue why Fahmaan and Kritika don't get along on the set. 

This is not the first time when we have heard about a show's leads not getting along. 

There have been moments where the leads could not stand each other even for a moment, however, they have still continued to work and acted complete professionals. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Aditi Shetty on playing Kavya in Dharampatni, “I have to get so involved that I don't feel that my character is wrong anywhere”

Dharampatni Colors tv Fahmaan Khan Kritika Singh Yadav
